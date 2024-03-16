MBDA Apprentice Recruitment 2024 - Spring Shed Management Vacancy, Job Openings

Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) Apprentice released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Spring Shed Management vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA Apprentice Recruitment 2024)

Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) Apprentice has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Spring Shed Management Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

MBDA Apprentice Recruitment 2024

Details about MBDA Apprentice Recruitment

Post Name: Spring Shed Management

Posts: 05

Location: Shillong- Meghalaya

Salary: Rs. 7,000 Per Month

Last Date: 27-03-2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Spring Shed Management Job Vacancy at MBDA Apprentice Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have done Graduate in Geology/ Hydrology/ Water Resource/ Forestry/ Civil Engineering or relevant subjects, high school Diploma with science stream (Mathematics as compulsory), ITI draftsman.

How to apply for MBDA Apprentice Recruitment 2024

The candidate that is interested and fulfills all the eligibility are required to apply online via Google form as per the link provided and no other mode of application will be accepted. All the essential documents are to be uploaded in the same application link provided.

Disclaimer: Provided by the Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA)

About Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA)

The Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) is the nodal agency of the Government of Meghalaya to sustainably develop the river basin resources, which shall ultimately lead to promoting the sustainable livelihood and gainful employment opportunities for the residents of river basins, independent or through the convergence of initiatives. It was set up in April 2012 under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya.