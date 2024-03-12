MPSC Recruitment 2024 - Child Development Project Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Child Development Project Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) job vacancy 2024.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC Recruitment 2024)

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Child Development Project Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

MPSC Recruitment 2024

Details about MPSC Recruitment

Post Name: Child Development Project Officer

Posts: 07

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Rs.25,000/- to Rs.85,000/- per month

Last Date: 29/03/2024

Age: 32 Years

Application Fees: All Other Candidates: Rs.460/-

SC/ST Candidates: Rs.230/-

PWD Candidates: Nil

Educational Qualification for Child Development Project Officer Job Vacancy at MPSC Recruitment 2024

Candidate should have completed Post Graduation

How to apply for MPSC Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mpsc.nic.in/

Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC).

About Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC)

The Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) was established in the year 1972 as an authority to conduct written examinations and interviews.