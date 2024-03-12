MPSC Recruitment 2024 - Law Officer Vacancy, Job Openings

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Law Officer vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) job vacancy 2024.
Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Law Officer Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Details about MPSC Recruitment
Post Name: Law Officer
Posts: 04
Location: Shillong, Meghalaya
Salary: Rs.25,000/- to Rs.85,000/- per month
Last Date: 29/03/2024
Age: 32 Years
Application Fees: All Other Candidates: Rs.460/-
SC/ST Candidates: Rs.230/-
PWD Candidates: Nil
Candidate should have completed LLB.
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mpsc.nic.in/
Disclaimer: Provided by Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC).
The Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) was established in the year 1972 as an authority to conduct written examinations and interviews.