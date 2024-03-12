NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024- Technician Vacancy, Job Opening

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya) released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Technician jobs in Northeast. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya) job vacancy 2024.

National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024)

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya) has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Technician Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

Details about NIT Meghalaya Recruitment

Post Name: Technician

Posts: 04

Discipline wise vacancies :

Computer Science & Engineering : 1

Computer Centre : 2

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 1

Location: Shillong, Meghalaya

Salary: Pay Level 3, with Basic pay of Rs. 21,700/- (as per 7th CPC)

Last Date: 30-04-2024

Age: 27 Years

Application Fee: General category: Rs. 200/-

SC/ST/PWD/Women: Nill

Educational Qualification for Technical Assistant Job Vacancy at NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

To apply for the Post of Technician at NIT Meghalaya, candidate should have done 10+2 from a Government recognized Board.

How to Apply for NIT Meghalaya Recruitment 2024

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nitm.ac.in/

Opening date of Online portal: 01.04.2024 (12 Noon).

Disclaimer: Provided by the National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya).

About National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya)

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya (NIT Meghalaya, NITM) is one of the National Institutes of Technology. It is in Shillong, Meghalaya, India. The institute is one of the 31 NITs in India established as Institutions of National Importance with funding support from the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. It was established in 2010 and started functioning from its temporary campus in Shillong in 2012.