Kendriya Vidyalaya Dimapur Recruitment 2024- PGT, TGT & Other Vacancy, Job Opening

Kendriya Vidyalaya Dimapur released the latest job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the KVS, Dimapur job vacancy 2024.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Dimapur Job Notification 2024

Kendriya Vidyalaya Dimapur has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Dimapur Job Openings

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Job Requirement Details

Post Name:

PGT (English, Hindi, Math, History, Geography, Economics, Pol Science, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Computer Science, Commerce)

TGT (English, Hindi, Math’s, Science, Social Science & Sanskrit)

Primary Teacher

Balvatika-III (Montessori)

Computer Instructor

Yoga cum Sports Coach

Art Coach

Music Teacher

Counselor

Nurse

Data Entry Operator

Posts: Not Specified

Location: Dimapur -Nagaland

Salary: As per KVS Norms.

Last Date: 24/02/2024

Age: 18 to 60 years.

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Kendriya Vidyalaya Dimapur Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the Post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Yoga Coach, Computer Instructor at Kendriya Vidyalaya Dimapur, Candidate should have completed As per rules and regulations of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

How to Apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Dimapur Job Openings:

Candidates may kindly download the Application form. Candidates have to submit hard copy of Application along with Essential Qualifications and relevant documents altogether to the office of the KV Dimapur during working /office hours i.e. 9.00 AM to 4.00 PM.Last date of submission of form is 20.02.2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dimapur.

About Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS): The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is a system of central government schools in India that are instituted under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. As of July 2022, it has a total of 1,248 schools in India, and three abroad in Moscow, Tehran and Kathmandu. It is one of the world's largest chains of schools and also the largest chain of schools in India is controlled by 25 Regional Offices and 05 ZIETs (Zonal Institute of Education and Training) under KVS (HQ).