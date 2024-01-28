Assam: Kendriya Vidyalaya, ONGC, Nazira hosted a programme on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha

SIVASAGAR: In a vibrant celebration of artistic expression, Kendriya Vidyalaya, ONGC, Nazira hosted a painting competition recently. The event, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative, aimed to alleviate the stress and fear commonly associated with examinations.

With the welcome address by the principal, Nitesh Jain, the ceremony unfolded with enthusiasm. Seventeen schools from Sivasagar district participated, bringing together more than hundred students who poured their creativity onto canvases in resonance with the Pariksha Pe Charcha theme.

The judging panel, comprising Sat Parkash, Navajyoti Gogoi and Bijoy Gogoi, meticulously evaluated the artworks. The paintings not only depicted the students’ interpretations of the theme but also subtly echoed the underlying message of stress reduction during exams.

As the brushes danced and colours blended, the competition fostered an environment where students could express themselves freely. The judges, acknowledging the effort and creativity displayed, contributed to the initiative’s overarching goal of promoting a positive perspective on examinations.

The ceremony concluded on a high note, with the paintings serving as visual affirmations of the students’ reflections on stress reduction and the significance of facing exams without fear.

