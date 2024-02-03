Mizoram University Recruitment 2024- Research Associate Vacancy, Job Opening

Mizoram University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of a Research Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Mizoram University job vacancy 2024.

Mizoram University Recruitment Notification 2024

Mizoram University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of a Research Associate Vacancy. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Mizoram University job Openings

About Job Requirement Details

Post Name: Research Associate

Posts: 01

Location: Aizawl, Mizoram

Salary: Not Mentioned

Last Date: 06/02/2024

Age: Not Mentioned

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Mizoram University Job Vacancy:

Educational Qualification: To apply for the post of Research Associate at Mizoram University, the candidate should have done Post Graduate in Social Sciences and experience in field work.

How to Apply for Mizoram University Job Openings:

Candidates may send their applications along with Curriculum Vitae and photocopies of all academic testimonials via email to zamakristina@gmail.com on or before 6th February 2024

Disclaimer: Provided by the Mizoram University

About Mizoram University: Mizoram University is a central university established on 2 July 2001, by the Mizoram University Act (2000) of the Parliament of India. The President of India is the official Visitor, and the Governor of Mizoram acts as the Chief Rector as per Mizoram University (Amendment) Bill, 2007.