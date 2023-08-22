Sikkim University Recruitment 2024 - JRF/SRF Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Sikkim University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of JRF/SRF vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sikkim University job vacancy 2024.
Sikkim University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of JRF/SRF. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Sikkim University Job Openings
Post Name: Junior/Senior Research Fellow
Posts: 01
Location: Gangtok, Sikkim
Salary: Rs.31,000.00 (Rs.35,000.00 in case of two-year experience) + 8 % HRA per month. Salary may be revised as per approval from DST.
Last Date: 02/02/2024
Age: No age limit
Application Fees: N/A
Post Graduate Degree in Geophysics/Environmental Sciences/Geology/any other relevant disciplines with NET/GATE or any national level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc., IISER, etc. altogether. Applicant must have experience in Geophysical Investigations/ Climate Change Studies/Mathematical Modelling/ Geochemical Analytical Techniques and Data Interpretation
Candidates with adequate qualifications and appropriate experience may apply online via Google Form link l
Disclaimer: Provided by the Sikkim University.