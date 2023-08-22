Sikkim University Recruitment 2024 - JRF/SRF Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Sikkim University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of JRF/SRF vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sikkim University job vacancy 2024.

Sikkim University Job Notification 2024

Sikkim University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of JRF/SRF. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Sikkim University Job Openings

Post Name: Junior/Senior Research Fellow

Posts: 01

Location: Gangtok, Sikkim

Salary: Rs.31,000.00 (Rs.35,000.00 in case of two-year experience) + 8 % HRA per month. Salary may be revised as per approval from DST.

Last Date: 02/02/2024

Age: No age limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for JRF/SRF Vacancy:



Post Graduate Degree in Geophysics/Environmental Sciences/Geology/any other relevant disciplines with NET/GATE or any national level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc., IISER, etc. altogether. Applicant must have experience in Geophysical Investigations/ Climate Change Studies/Mathematical Modelling/ Geochemical Analytical Techniques and Data Interpretation

How to Apply for Sikkim University Job Openings:



Candidates with adequate qualifications and appropriate experience may apply online via Google Form link https://forms.gle/tdRj7zRQrnGVnjQa6 l

Disclaimer: Provided by the Sikkim University.

About Sikkim University - Sikkim University is presently located at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is located at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively.