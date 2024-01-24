Sikkim University Recruitment 2024 - Field Cum Lab Attendant Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Sikkim University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Field Cum Lab Attendant vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sikkim University job vacancy 2024.
Sikkim University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Field Cum Lab Attendant. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Sikkim University Job Openings
Post Name: Field Cum Lab Attendant
Posts: 01
Location: Gangtok, Sikkim
Salary: Rs. 18000.00 +8% HRA
Last Date: 02/02/2024
Age: No age limit
Application Fees: N/A
Graduates in relevant discipline and working experience in analytical instrumentations/field glaciology altogether.
Candidates with adequate qualifications and appropriate experience may apply online via Google Form link l
Disclaimer: Provided by the Sikkim University.