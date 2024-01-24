Sikkim University Recruitment 2024 - Research Associate Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Sikkim University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Research Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sikkim University job vacancy 2024.
Sikkim University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Research Associate. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:
Sikkim University Job Openings
Post Name: Research Associate
Posts: 01
Location: Gangtok, Sikkim
Salary: Rs. 47, 000.00 (Rs.49,000.00 in case of two-years of experience) + 8% HRA per month.
Salary may be revised as per approval from DST.
Last Date: 02/02/2024
Age: No age limit
Application Fees: N/A
Ph.D. or equivalent degree in Environmental Sciences/Glaciology/Geology/ Geophysics/ Climate Change Studies/Water Resources/Atmospheric Sciences/Remote Sensing and GIS/Geo-informatics/Sciences/any other relevant discipline altogether or having three years of research, teaching, and design and development experience after ME/M.Tech. in relevant discipline with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal. The candidate must have expertise in climate modelling.
Candidates with adequate qualifications and appropriate experience may apply online via Google Form link l
Disclaimer: Provided by the Sikkim University.