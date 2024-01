Sikkim University Recruitment 2024 - Research Associate Vacancy, Latest Jobs

Sikkim University released the latest job notification for the recruitment of Research Associate vacancy. Interested candidates can apply before the last date. Check more details on the Sikkim University job vacancy 2024.

Sikkim University Job Notification 2024

Sikkim University has recently sought a job notification for the recruitment of Research Associate. Desirous candidates can check all the job details of no of posts, age limit, salary, qualification, etc prescribed below:

Sikkim University Job Openings

Post Name: Research Associate

Posts: 01

Location: Gangtok, Sikkim

Salary: Rs. 47, 000.00 (Rs.49,000.00 in case of two-years of experience) + 8% HRA per month.

Salary may be revised as per approval from DST.

Last Date: 02/02/2024

Age: No age limit

Application Fees: N/A

Educational Qualification for Research Associate Vacancy:



Ph.D. or equivalent degree in Environmental Sciences/Glaciology/Geology/ Geophysics/ Climate Change Studies/Water Resources/Atmospheric Sciences/Remote Sensing and GIS/Geo-informatics/Sciences/any other relevant discipline altogether or having three years of research, teaching, and design and development experience after ME/M.Tech. in relevant discipline with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal. The candidate must have expertise in climate modelling.

How to Apply for Sikkim University Job Openings:



Candidates with adequate qualifications and appropriate experience may apply online via Google Form link https://forms.gle/tdRj7zRQrnGVnjQa6 l

Disclaimer: Provided by the Sikkim University.

About Sikkim University - Sikkim University is presently located at Gangtok, the capital town of Sikkim operates from several hired buildings located along NH-10. The main administrative office of the University is located at Samdur, 6th Mile, Tadong. The permanent campus of the University is coming up at Yangang in South Sikkim. The nearest airport and railway station are Bagdogra and New Jalpaiguri respectively.