Quordle 222 For The Day: Answers and Hints (September 3, Saturday)

What is Quordle

Quordle asks you to guess four five-letter words in succession, like Wordle, but a notch higher in difficulty. You get six chances to guess a five-letter word, which changes each day correctly. The letters change colour with every guess to show how close you are to the answer while playing Quordle, a daily word puzzle game where you have to guess four words correctly.

How to Play Quordle

If you visit the official website, you may play Quordle for free! You must correctly guess the words in 9 attempts or less.

A five-letter word must be used for each guess, and the colour of the tiles will indicate your success or failure in guessing the correct word(s).

In Quordle, green letters denote the exact placement of a letter. Yellow letters mean that the letter is correct but should be in a different position.

September 3, Quordle 221 Clues and Hints:

Hint 1: Word 1 begins with a Z, 2 with an S, 3 with a G, and 4 with a G.

Hint 2: Word ending – 1: Y, 2: K, 3: N, 4: Y

Hint 3: Word 1 – having a strong, pleasant, and somewhat spicy flavor

Hint 4: Word 2 – a thin piece of wood that has fallen or been cut off a tree

Hint 5: Word 3 – specified or stated

Hint 6: Word 4 – a good or favoured person

QUORDLE TIPS IN GUESSING

Narrow Down – In your first guess, use 5 letter words with different letters and avoid repetition. The goal is to narrow down your choices. Do not use X, Q, or Z for the first Guess. Rather, use common letters such as S or T and vowels A, E, I, O, and U.

Cover Bases – Try to cover as many letters as possible in 1st and 2nd try. Use all the vowels!

Prioritize – Select which box will you focus on but you can change priorities if the situation arises.

Do Not Re-use Gray letters – Unlike Wordle, you are solving multiple boxes. Make sure to not use Gray-ed letters for that specific box.

Double Letters – Double letters are possible which might also be confusing and generally a waste of turns for turn 1 to 4/earlier tries. Use them wisely.





