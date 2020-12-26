Surya Namaskar: Does Sun salutation works in weight loss?

In India, Sun is worshipped as a form of Almighty and is believed that it is the creator of every life form on earth. The survival of living beings would be just impossible without the Sun. In Yogic practices, the Surya Namaskar or the Sun Salutation is a kind of showing devotion to the mighty Sun for its power and the energy that it gives to the whole earth.

Aside from the significance of it in the Hindu Mythology, it has its importance in the ancient yogic practices and is still performed as a full-body workout which has its own several benefits for health. It is rightly done early morning before the sun rises.

Some advantages of it:

Below given are some of the health advantages of Surya namaskar:

Helps to get you a flexible body

Maintain the body posture

Strengthening muscles and joints

Losing weight

Heals insomnia

Improves concentration power

Helps in blood circulation

Helps the nervous and digestive system to function well

Maintaining the timely menstrual cycle

Stretching of the spinal cord.

Decreases blood sugar level

Prevents stress

Technique:

Before knowing about the asanas, you must have knowledge about the proper technique of performing it. It comprises of eight numbers of asanas which is sequential for total twelve steps for both the side i.e. right and left. You must always commence from the right side. When you've eventually accomplished both the side, it counts of total twenty-four steps. There exist specific breaths for each of the asanas which you must follow in every step.

The 12 asanas:

Now read about the twelve asanas of Surya Namaskar:

1. Pranam Asana (Prayer Pose)

2. Hastha Utanasana (Arms raised pose)

3. Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

5. Santholanasana (Plank Pose)

6. Ashtanga Namaskar Asana (Eight limbed salutation)

7. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)

8. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward dog pose)

9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian pose)

10. Padahastasana (Standing forward bend)

11. Hastha Uthanasana

12. Pranam Asana

Surya Namaskar for weight loss:

Researches have proven that Surya Namaskar can help in bringing down your weight. Read how you can do so:

It is obvious that you have to know the right way to perform all the twelve sets of it. If one can do all the twenty-four steps at a rapid pace you can get faster and better results.

Regularly performing it on a similar routine can be very fruitful. You just have to stay motivated and determined.

In the initial days, begin with a slow pace and it is going to take time to gain speed in your performance.

Gradually when you are ready with higher stamina, you can slowly increase the number of rounds to reach that goal.

But just remember that complete every session with around five minutes of stretching and with the Corpse pose (Shavasana).

How much calories are burnt?

Performing just a single round has the ability to burn 13.90calories approximately.

Below is the chart which shows the comparison of calories burnt from other activities with that of Surya namaskar:





Weightlifting 120 calories Tennis 230 calories Basketball 266 calories Beach Volleyball 259 calories Football 290 calories Bicycling 332 calories Rock climbing 363 calories Running 411 calories Surya Namaskar 416 calories

