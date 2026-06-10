73% of Indian Employers Acknowledge Rising Living Costs Are Affecting Workers: Report

New Delhi: Indian employers are increasingly noticing the impact of rising living costs inside the workplace and nearly three-quarters (73 percent) say these costs are affecting employees within their organisation, according to a report released on Tuesday.

More than half (56 percent) employers report growing salary expectations from employees, while over one-third (36 percent) have seen increased demand for flexible work arrangements.

Yet despite recognising these pressures, most organisations have not significantly adapted, said Indeed's latest 'Cost of Living Survey.'

Moreover, about seven in 10 employees (68 percent) say their current income does not comfortably support their lifestyle. Within this group, 32 percent say their salary is only just enough to manage expenses, 24 percent describe their finances as difficult to manage, and 12 percent say they are experiencing significant financial stress.

The pressure appears to be intensifying over time. Two in five employees (41 percent) say they feel more financially stressed today than they did two years ago, suggesting that rising expenses are continuing to outpace financial confidence for many workers, the report mentioned.

"For employers, this could be an opportunity to better understand how workforce expectations are evolving. Compensation remains important, but employees are increasingly evaluating the overall quality and sustainability of work," said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.

As financial pressure grows, many workers are taking a more proactive approach to income security. More than one-third of employees (36 percent) say rising living costs have made them actively seek or remain open to better-paying opportunities.

At the same time, secondary income streams are becoming increasingly common.

Fourteen percent of employees say they regularly earn through side work or freelancing, while another 19 per cent do so occasionally. A further 24 per cent say they are considering starting an additional source of income.

"Taken together, this means nearly six in 10 employees are either already supplementing their primary income or actively considering doing so reflecting a broader shift toward financial diversification rather than reliance on salary growth alone," the report noted. (IANS)

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