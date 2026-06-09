India stands in solidarity with Philippines: PM Narendra Modi expresses grief

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences after an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck the southern Philippines, leaving at least 32 dead, dozens injured and widespread destruction in its wake.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by today's earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Philippines." (ANI)

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