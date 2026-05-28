Air India cuts 22% domestic flights; IndiGo trims 5-7% domestic, 17% international

NEW DELHI: Air India and IndiGo are reducing domestic flight operations between June and August 2026 as high aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices continue to impact airline operations and commercial viability.

Air India is set to cut up to 22 per cent of its domestic flights during the period, while IndiGo plans a 5-7 per cent reduction in domestic capacity. IndiGo has also reduced its international capacity by 17 per cent.

Air India on Wednesday said it has "temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes" with a reduction in frequencies on select routes between June and August 2026.

The airline said the move follows its earlier decision to trim select international services during the same three-month period.

"In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes," Air India said in a statement.

According to the airline, the adjustments are "driven by the sustained impact of high fuel prices on overall operations." (ANI)

Also Read: High crude prices keep daily losses near Rs 600 crore for Indian oil PSUs even after duty cuts and hikes