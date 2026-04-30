Centre’s ‘hub-and-spoke’ model transformative step for Indian aviation: Air India CEO

NEW DELHI: Air India on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'hub-and-spoke' push to develop India into a global aviation hub, while announcing plans to launch international routes from Varanasi under the proposed hub-and-spoke model.

Tata Group-owned airline's CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson described the government’s initiative as a 'transformative step' for the aviation sector, saying it would strengthen connectivity and enable optimal use of airport infrastructure across the country.

“This is a transformative step for Indian aviation. We would like to thank Prime Minister for his vision, to make India a global aviation hub and develop the entire aviation ecosystem," he stated. He credited PM Modi’s vision for driving the development of a comprehensive aviation ecosystem and boosting India’s position in global air travel.

Wilson also acknowledged the role of the Civil Aviation Ministry and senior officials in advancing the hub-and-spoke framework and coordinating with stakeholders to ensure operational readiness, passenger convenience and security. As part of its expansion strategy aligned with the model, Air India is preparing to introduce international connectivity from Varanasi, aiming to improve access for travellers from eastern Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring regions.

P. Balaji, Group Head for Governance, Risk, Compliance and Corporate Affairs at Air India, said the move would help expand India’s global aviation footprint beyond metro cities and make international travel more accessible for passengers from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. (IANS)

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