All Four Labour Codes Now Operational Nationwide After Gazette Notification by Centre

New Delhi: The Centre has completed the implementation of the four labour codes by notifying the corresponding rules in the official gazette, more than five years after the reforms were first introduced to overhaul India's labour law framework.

The four labour codes -- the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 -- had come into force on November 21, 2025.

With the publication of the rules, the new labour regime has now become fully operational across the country.

Notably, the labour codes were brought in to replace and consolidate 29 existing labour laws into a simplified structure

However, according to officials, some operational aspects of the codes could not be implemented earlier due to the absence of notified rules. (IANS)

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