Assam: NRL workers protest against Labour Codes at refinery gate

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In line with the nationwide general strike called by ten workers’ and employees’ organizations, the workers’ union of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) staged a protest at the refinery’s main gate on Thursday, expressing strong opposition to the central government’s labour policies. The demonstration coincided with nationwide protests against the Labour Codes perceived as anti-labour. Organized by the Numaligarh Refinery Workers’ Union, the strike saw massive participation, with thousands of workers demanding the repeal of the Labour Codes. The entrance of NRL turned turbulent as protesters raised slogans such as “Repeal the Labour Code” and “Long live workers’ unity.” The workers called on the central government to withdraw its anti-labour policies immediately, warning that failure to do so would lead to a nationwide mobilization of workers’, farmers’, and employees’ organizations, intensifying the ongoing movement.

