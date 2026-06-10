Apple’s parental control enhancements to strengthen child privacy on devices: Analysts

NEW DELHI: At its WWDC 2026 conference, Apple introduced new parental control and child safety features aimed at creating safer digital experiences for children. The updates allow parents to set up child accounts with age-appropriate protections, control app access, approve new contacts, and receive support through communication safety tools that can detect and intervene when explicit or violent content is shared.

Industry analysts said the move reinforces Apple's privacy-focused approach at a time when governments worldwide are increasing scrutiny of children's online safety. According to market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), digital wellbeing is becoming a key factor that differentiates technology platforms. Apple's integrated hardware and software ecosystem enables more consistent parental controls compared to the broader Android ecosystem.

Experts also highlighted Apple's growing focus on artificial intelligence. CMR's Prabhu Ram said Apple is positioning its AI strategy around privacy, utility, and ecosystem integration, with a more advanced and context-aware Siri at the centre. While WWDC 2025 focused on the Liquid Glass design, analysts believe 2026 is shaping up to be the year of Siri AI.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple's AI-powered Siri, supported by its partnership with Google Gemini, promises a more personalized and conversational experience by combining world knowledge, personal context, on-screen awareness, and app actions.

Analysts noted that child privacy emerged as one of the event's most significant announcements. With increasing concerns among parents over screen time, online content, and digital interactions, Apple's new safeguards provide greater control over what children can access and who they can communicate with. Experts believe these features could strengthen user trust and further deepen customer loyalty within Apple's ecosystem. (IANS)

Also Read: 73% of Indian Employers Acknowledge Rising Living Costs Are Affecting Workers: Report