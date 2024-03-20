Assam To Get Global Recognition By Manufacturing Semiconductors, Says Ratan Tata

GUWAHATI: Philanthropist and industrialist Ratan Tata, on Wednesday, said that manufacturing semiconductors in Assam will be a huge boast for the state and will help to elevate its stature at the global level.
This remark comes in the wake of the Tata group's decision to pump Rs 27,000 crores in order to set up a semiconductor plant in Assam's Jagiroad.
The billionaire philanthropist took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to share his photos alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.
"The investments being made in Assam transform the state in complex treatment for cancer care. Today, the state government of Assam in partnership with the Tata group will make Assam a major player in sophisticated semiconductors," Ratan Tata wrote on X.
It is to be noted that apart from the semi-conductor project, the Tata group has also collaborated with the Assam government to establish several cancer care hospitals across the state.
"This new development will put Assam on the global map. We wish to thank the Chief Minister of Assam Mr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his support and vision that has made all this possible," Tata further wrote on X.
Meanwhile, earlier last week, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave an assurance that the first semi-conductor chip would be introduced by December 2024.
"We will have the first made in India chip by December 2024. We the first attempt at this was made as far back as 1962 but unless you have the correct policy and right conviction it can't happen. PM Modi has the conviction that for Viksit Bharat we need electronics manufacturing. From TVs to power electronics, in everything we need semiconductors," said the Union Minister.
