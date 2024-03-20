Assam To Get Global Recognition By Manufacturing Semiconductors, Says Ratan Tata

GUWAHATI: Philanthropist and industrialist Ratan Tata, on Wednesday, said that manufacturing semiconductors in Assam will be a huge boast for the state and will help to elevate its stature at the global level.

This remark comes in the wake of the Tata group's decision to pump Rs 27,000 crores in order to set up a semiconductor plant in Assam's Jagiroad.

The billionaire philanthropist took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to share his photos alongside Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

"The investments being made in Assam transform the state in complex treatment for cancer care. Today, the state government of Assam in partnership with the Tata group will make Assam a major player in sophisticated semiconductors," Ratan Tata wrote on X.