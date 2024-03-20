Assam: Advocate With Alleged Links To Land Mafia Arrested In Barpeta

BARPETA: The police have apprehended an advocate in Assam's Barpeta district over his alleged links with the land mafia.

The identity of the accused advocate has been revealed as Robiul Hussain, who was arrested by the crime branch on Tuesday night.

It has been found that Hussain, who was nabbed in Barpeta, was closely associated with Samsul Haque, the mastermind of the land mafia operation.

Hussain had previously worked as a security guard at the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner's Office before his arrest.