Ather Energy Set To Unveil New Electric Scooter With The Widest Seat Ever

BENGALURU: Leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy is gearing up to unveil its latest electric scooter, the Ather Rizta, at its upcoming community day event on April 6, 2024.
What sets it apart from its competitors is the Ather Rizta's seat, which the company claims to be the largest ever seen on a scooter.
The Rizta's XXXXXL seat, designed for unparalleled family comfort, has been marketed extensively to raise awareness about its unique feature.
Ather has launched a creative teaser campaign featuring larger-than-life out-of-home installations in Mumbai's posh Worli area and Ahmedabad's Shivranjini Circle to showcase this unique selling proposition (USP).
The Ather Rizta, marketed as a family scooter, is also expected to offer the most generous storage capacity of any scooter in the market.
Pranesh Urs, VP and Head of Marketing at Ather Energy, accentuated that while designing the Rezta, their foremost priority was to build a scooter that offers the utmost comfort without comprising on the everyday scooter experience.
Ather Rizta will be based on an all-new platform which is significantly larger than the 450 series. The size of this electric scooter is expected to be larger than most of its rivals, with comfort and space as its standout features.
The e-scooter will also likely feature a fully digital instrument console with smartphone connectivity and a range of connected technologies, including turn-by-turn navigation, multiple riding modes, and fast changing.
Ather Energy has not disclosed the power figures, range, and other specifications of the upcoming e-scooter till now, but further details are expected to be announced in the coming months.
The pricing, expected to be somewhere around the Rs. 1.40 lakh mark, will be crucial for the Ather Rizta as it is competing in the segment against models like the Ola S1 Pro and the TVS iQube S.
Meanwhile, Ather currently sells three electric scooters - namely the 450S, 450X and 450 Apex. Below are their prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Ather 450S 2.9 kWh battery - Rs 97,547
Ather 450X 2.9 kWh battery - Rs 1,25,550
Ather 450X 3.7 kWh battery - Rs 1,28,671
Ather 450 Apex 3.7 kWh battery - Rs 1,88,947
According to data obtained from the industry body Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Ather sold 9,247 units of electric scooters in January 2024. The company had a share of 11.33% in the electric two-wheeler market during the month.
For reference, the electric two-wheeler retails of Ola Electric stood at 32,252 units, TVS Motor Company at 15,224 units and Bajaj Auto at 10,829 units, in January 2024.