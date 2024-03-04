Ather Energy Set To Unveil New Electric Scooter With The Widest Seat Ever

BENGALURU: Leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy is gearing up to unveil its latest electric scooter, the Ather Rizta, at its upcoming community day event on April 6, 2024.

What sets it apart from its competitors is the Ather Rizta's seat, which the company claims to be the largest ever seen on a scooter.

The Rizta's XXXXXL seat, designed for unparalleled family comfort, has been marketed extensively to raise awareness about its unique feature.

Ather has launched a creative teaser campaign featuring larger-than-life out-of-home installations in Mumbai's posh Worli area and Ahmedabad's Shivranjini Circle to showcase this unique selling proposition (USP).