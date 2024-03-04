Assam: Properties Worth Lakhs Gutted As Massive Fire Engulfs Nagaon

NAGAON: In a disastrous incident, a massive fire erupted near Kathmill Chariali in Assam's Nagaon district, police informed on Monday.
The cops have said that this incident occurred on the night of March 3 and properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the massive blaze.
The police have revealed that at least five houses incurred damages in the fire.
In a major sigh of relief, no casualties have been reported in this incident so far, the cops further said.
The fire officials, with the help of the police and local residents, doused the fire.
The cops have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.
This is a breaking story and more details are awaited.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that took place earlier last month, at least two business establishments were annihilated in a deadly fire that erupted in Guwahati's Noonmati area.
The massive blaze reportedly originated from a shop located near Lord Shiva Temple in the area. It had been suspected that the flames engulfed due to a short circuit.
According to reports, the situation took an ugly turn when the massive fire swiftly spread to other nearby business establishments destroying property worth lakhs.
After the incident, three fire tenders were deployed at the affected site and they succeeded in dousing the unprecedented fire.
The damages incurred was reported to be in lakhs of rupees. However, no injuries or casualties had been reported.
In another similar incident that unfolded last month, a massive fire engulfed the Century Plaza building near the Ganeshguri Hanuman Mandir, originating from a cylinder explosion at the 'Zubeen Garg Bhojonalaya' restaurant.
The afflicted unit suffered extensive damage, with property and belongings within the restaurant bearing the brunt of the intense flames.