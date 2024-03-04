Assam: Properties Worth Lakhs Gutted As Massive Fire Engulfs Nagaon

NAGAON: In a disastrous incident, a massive fire erupted near Kathmill Chariali in Assam's Nagaon district, police informed on Monday.

The cops have said that this incident occurred on the night of March 3 and properties worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the massive blaze.

The police have revealed that at least five houses incurred damages in the fire.

In a major sigh of relief, no casualties have been reported in this incident so far, the cops further said.