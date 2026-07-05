Auto Firms Assure E20 Fuel Is Safe, Cite No Engine Damage or Higher Claims in Tests

NEW DELHI: Leading passenger vehicle manufacturers -- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd and Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) -- have sought to reassure customers over the use of E20 petrol, saying extensive testing and real-world data show no evidence that the higher ethanol blend causes engine damage, excessive wear and tear or an increase in insurance claims.

NDTV Profit reported that executives from both companies said concerns surrounding E20 fuel are largely unfounded and that vehicle-related complaints are more likely linked to fuel contamination or adulteration rather than the ethanol content. Maruti Suzuki's Senior Executive Officer Rahul Bharti said the company has conducted extensive testing on both new and older vehicles. "There is this concern or fear on corrosion, wear and tear, reduction in life. We want to give a statement of confidence -- there is no such concern," Bharti said. He added that the company had tested E20 fuel in vehicles manufactured before 2010 and found no abnormal wear or reliability issues. (IANS)

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