PM Modi, Takaichi Inaugurate Rs 35,000 Cr Maruti Suzuki Plant in Haryana, Boosting Indo-Japanese Economic Ties

New Delhi: In a major push for the "Make in India" initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have jointly inaugurated Maruti Suzuki India’s massive new manufacturing plant at Kharkhoda in Haryana.

Representing a staggering cumulative investment of approximately £3.2 billion (Rs 35,000 crore), the greenfield facility marks one of the most substantial recent expansions in the nation's automotive sector. As the country's fourth production hub, it is meticulously designed to scale up annual vehicle assembly by a whopping one million units once fully operational.

The project is highly anticipated to act as an economic catalyst for the region, projecting the creation of upwards of 21,000 direct employment opportunities. Beyond the factory floor, thousands of additional indirect jobs are set to be generated through surrounding ancillary suppliers, logistics providers, and component makers.

The high-profile presence of both world leaders stresses the enduring strategic and industrial alliance between India and Japan. By significantly magnifying export capabilities and modernising the supply chain, the Kharkhoda facility positions Maruti Suzuki to firmly anchor its dominant market share whilst preparing for next-generation vehicle demands.