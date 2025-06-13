Avoid These Common Mistakes That Cost Drivers Money on Indian Roads

Your car may run smoothly, but are your finances keeping pace? Most drivers face challenges while driving on Indian roads, adding to repair and maintenance costs. From surprise challans to pothole-related repairs, losing money on preventable driving mistakes can add up to expenses. Vehicle owners are also mandated to use an HSRP number plate to enhance vehicle security, prevent fraud, and reduce vehicle-related crimes. But, what else can be done to avoid mistakes on Indian roads and not burn a hole in your pocket?

In this article, we will discuss the common mistakes that cost drivers money on Indian roads and guide how to avoid them. Keep reading till the end to learn more.

8 Common Mistakes Costing Drivers Money on Indian Roads

Avoiding traffic rules and regulations by mistake is a habit that needs immediate attention for safer road conditions in India. Here are the common mistakes that cost drivers money on Indian roads:

Overlooking Traffic Signals

Overlooking traffic signals, especially ignoring the red lights, can lead to severe consequences like potential license revocation, fines, and accidents. For instance, if you have violated a traffic signal in Ahmedabad, check the e challan Gujarat portal and pay your fines to avoid any litigation.

Tip to Avoid the Mistake: Stay conscious while driving and slow down at intersections. Learn the signalling system and use it on time to avoid accidents.

Over Speeding

Often, expert drivers become overconfident, leading to speeding and accidents. Subsequently, speeding reduces the response times for the driver, other cars, and pedestrians. Apart from the safety risks, there are financial implications like increased car insurance premiums and policy cancellations in extreme cases of harsh driving.

Tip to Avoid the Mistake: Always follow the recommended speed limit for each type of road. Use cruise control on highways for better speed control.

Tailgating

Indian roads are inherently congested, which means driving close to another car nearby can lead to accidents. Again, this reduces the response time for both vehicles, increasing the chances of rear-end collisions.

Tip to Avoid the Mistake: During unnecessary tailgating, pull over to the right side and make way for the car behind to pass.

Drunk Driving

The legal drinking age varies between 18 and 25 years in different Indian states. While driving, if your breath test shows alcohol exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml of blood, then you can face fines, imprisonment, or both. As per the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill 2016, a fine of Rs. 2000 to Rs. 10,000 or imprisonment extending up to six months.

Tip to Avoid the Mistake: Use public transport or app cabs if you have indulged in drinking and do not feel safe driving. Avoid getting into a car if you suspect the driver to be drunk.

Sudden Lane Changing

Many Indian drivers commit the serious and common mistake of changing lanes suddenly. They do not check mirrors and signals properly before doing so, leading to major accidents.

Tip to Avoid the Mistake: Using flip signals in advance and properly is a good measure to avoid this mistake. Moreover, check blind spots and mirrors to avoid this mistake.

Not Pushing the Brakes on Time

Sudden braking caused by overspeeding can cause accidents and harm to pedestrians and the driver. Moreover, you will lose control over the vehicle, making it skid and prone to rear-end collisions.

Tip to Avoid the Mistake: Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and behind. Anticipating where to stop and slowing down will also help you avoid this mistake.

Not Wearing Seat Belts

Most Indian drivers tend not to wear their seat belts properly. Additionally, airbags designed to protect passengers during a collision will not activate unless the passengers are wearing seat belts. So, whether it is a short trip or a long one, wearing a seatbelt is always commendable on Indian roads.

Tip to Avoid the Mistake: Always wear seat belts even while travelling short distances. Make sure that passengers in the rear seats are also wearing their seat belts for improved safety.

Reckless Parking

Parking in India can be a common challenge because of the congested and narrow roads. Again, drivers should be careful while parking to avoid any serious damage to vehicles and accidents.

Tip to Avoid the Mistake: Use proper mirror alignment and reference factors for parking perfectly. Practicing in open spaces can also help you avoid this mistake.

Final Thoughts

Driving on Indian roads not only requires skills but also awareness, responsibility, and smart habits. Making small changes in your driving habits and avoiding these common mistakes can help you save money and enjoy a stress-free driving experience. Also, having patience while driving on Indian roads is an additional skill for the driver. So, next time you are driving through Indian cities or highways, ensure that you drive mindfully for better road safety.