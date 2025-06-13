Kashyapi Sonowal Returns to Dibrugarh After Clinching Silver at Wushu Championship 2025

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh’s talented Wushu athlete Kashyapi Sonowal was given a warm and emotional welcome at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika International Airport on Thursday by students and staff of Sampoorna Kendra Vidyalaya, along with her family and well-wishers. The celebration marked her return from the Wushu Star International Championship 2025, held recently in Moscow, where she secured a silver medal in the Jianshu event.

The welcome ceremony was organised by the school as a tribute to her dedication, resilience, and continued success in the sport. Kashyapi, visibly moved by the reception, expressed gratitude to her coaches, school, and supporters who stood by her throughout her journey.