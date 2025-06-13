Kashyapi Sonowal Returns to Dibrugarh After Clinching Silver at Wushu Championship 2025

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh’s talented Wushu athlete Kashyapi Sonowal was given a warm and emotional welcome at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika International Airport on Thursday by students and staff of Sampoorna Kendra Vidyalaya, along with her family and well-wishers. The celebration marked her return from the Wushu Star International Championship 2025, held recently in Moscow, where she secured a silver medal in the Jianshu event.
The welcome ceremony was organised by the school as a tribute to her dedication, resilience, and continued success in the sport. Kashyapi, visibly moved by the reception, expressed gratitude to her coaches, school, and supporters who stood by her throughout her journey.
At just 17, the young athlete has already made a name for herself on the national and international stage. She is a six-time national medallist, a three-time Khelo India medallist, and has represented India at several global Wushu competitions. Her previous accolades include a silver medal at the 2023 Wushu International Championship and a top-four finish in 2022.
Speaking to the media, Kashyapi said, “This medal is not just mine—it’s for Dibrugarh, Assam, and every young athlete dreaming big.” Her triumph has inspired a wave of pride across Assam, especially in Dibrugarh, where she is hailed as a local sports icon. Her journey continues to motivate aspiring martial artists and highlight the growing prominence of Northeast India in global sports.