Biometric UPI payments surge past 600 million in June: NPCI

New Delhi: Biometric authentication is expected to play a bigger role in India's digital payments ecosystem as more banks and UPI apps enable the feature, with biometric-based UPI transactions crossing 600 million in June, according to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

NPCI said on-device biometric authentication, which allows users to authorise payments using a smartphone's fingerprint or facial recognition. The feature supports both person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions, and is also available for RuPay Credit Card on UPI, allowing users to make PIN-free credit payments.

The association recorded over 611 million transactions in June 2026, with a total transaction value of Rs. 25,416 crores across various everyday payment use cases.

"The growing adoption of biometric authentication reflects the increasing preference among UPI users for payment experiences that are simple and efficient. With over 600 million transactions in June, the solution is seeing strong acceptance across use cases, including RuPay Credit Card on UPI," said Sohini Rajola, Executive Director - Growth, NPCI.

She added that several banks and UPI applications already offer biometric authentication to customers and expressed confidence that adoption would continue to grow as more users opt for the secure and convenient payment method. (ANI)

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