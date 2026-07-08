India’s UPI to link up with Indonesia’s payment system, boost cross-border trade

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be integrated with Indonesia’s payment system, which will enable tourists and businesses to make cross-border retail payments more easily by using their domestic payment apps.

Addressing a joint press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, PM Modi said, "We are delighted that India’s UPI is set to be integrated with Indonesia’s payment system. This will boost both the ease of doing business and the ease of travel."

The Prime Minister also stated that India and Indonesia are strengthening cooperation in technology and strategic industries. (IANS)

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