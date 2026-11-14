BPCL clarifies E20 petrol testing procedure, assures quality

MUMBAI: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Friday clarified reports and social media posts circulating regarding the ethanol content of E20 petrol, following a post shared as part of its recent consumer awareness initiative in Karnataka.

BPCL said the quality of E20 petrol supplied through its retail outlets is monitored through established quality assurance mechanisms and in accordance with the applicable Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications under IS 17021.

As part of its efforts to address public queries on E20 petrol, BPCL officers have been conducting demonstrations of the ethanol separation test at various Energy Stations across Karnataka.

"The procedure involves mixing 100 ml of E20 Ethanol Blended Motor Spirit (EBMS) with 30 ml of water to facilitate the separation of ethanol from petrol. The mixture initially appears hazy or milky, which is normal during the process. It takes time for the ethanol-water and petrol layers to separate completely," the oil major said. (IANS)

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