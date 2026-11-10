Karnataka government questions oil firms over undisclosed ethanol content in E20 petrol

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government led by DK Shivakumar on Monday stood by its findings on ethanol-blended petrol (E20), rejecting a joint statement issued by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and questioned their failure to disclose the exact ethanol content in petrol being sold at fuel stations.

In a detailed rebuttal issued by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology, the state government said the OMCs' statement was "long on technicalities and silent on the one question that matters: how much ethanol is in the petrol at our pumps?"

The rebuttal was issued under the leadership of Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Rizwan Arshad. (ANI)

Also Read: NCB deploys satellite mapping to target hidden cannabis farms, destroys 458 acres in Arunachal