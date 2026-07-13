BRICS Transport Ministers Seal Nagpur Declaration on Sustainable Mobility, Logistics and Rail Research

New Delhi: The 3rd BRICS Transport Ministers' Meeting concluded in Nagpur, Maharashtra, with member countries unanimously adopting a joint ministerial declaration that lays out a common framework for cooperation on sustainable transport, logistics, rail research and low-carbon mobility under India's BRICS Chairship in 2026, it was announced on Sunday.

Held on July 11 under India's BRICS Chairship 2026, the meeting marked a key milestone in advancing collaboration on transport infrastructure, sustainable mobility and logistics among the grouping. It was preceded by the 3rd BRICS Transport Working Group (TWG) Senior Officials' Meeting held on July 9 and 10, where senior officials finalised the agenda and draft declaration for ministerial approval.

The declaration outlines a shared framework for cooperation in areas including circularity in infrastructure, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), transport decarbonisation, urban mobility hubs, logistics and supply chain cooperation, and the BRICS Railway Research Network.

According to the official statement, the declaration reflects the collective commitment of BRICS nations to deepen cooperation across priority areas through consensus and mutual participation. The deliberations were guided by the bloc's principles of mutual respect, equality and consensus.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari thanked all participating delegations for their support in achieving a successful outcome at the ministerial meeting. (IANS)

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