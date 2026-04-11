Centre clears 52 textile units under PLI, Rs 6,708 crore investment to boost MMF and technical textiles

NEW DELHI: The government has approved 52 new applications under Round III of the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for Textiles, which are expected to attract an investment of Rs 6,708 crore.

While five of these applications are for man made fibre apparel, 19 are for man made fibre fabrics, 18 for technical textiles, and 10 for the multiple segment, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Textiles on Friday.

The investment in these textile manufacturing units is expected to generate a turnover of Rs 21,186 crore. The approved proposals are expected to provide a significant boost to the textile sector, particularly in the segments of man made fibre fabrics, man made fibre apparel, and technical textiles. These investments will enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, promote innovation, and strengthen India's position in the global textile market, the statement said.

The Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for Textiles is a key initiative of the Government of India aimed at promoting high value textile production, attracting investment, and generating employment opportunities across the country. (IANS)

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