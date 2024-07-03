Pratiksha NGO Organizes Gandhi Shilpa Bazar in Meghalaya, Sponsored by Ministry of Textiles

NAGAON: Pratiksha, a leading NGO in Nagaon, organised a Gandhi Shilpa Bazar at the Vintage Grand of Cherrapunjee in Meghalaya on Monday last. The event was sponsored by the Office of Development Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

The event was inaugurated by HM Kynta, representative of the village headman of Sohra, in the presence of Rima Sonar, AD, HSC, Shillong. The vibrant Shilpa Bazar brought together over 50 skilled artisans from various crafts across Northeast India, showcasing the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the region, including traditional handloom textiles, jute, embroidery, intricate cane, and bamboo products. The event was initiated to present a unique platform for the artisans to display and sell their respective handcrafted goods.

While addressing the inaugural session of the event, HM Kynta expressed her pride in hosting such a significant event at Cherrapunjee and also emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting the traditional crafts of Northeast India. She appreciated the artisans for their exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to their works of art, she said in a press note here, adding that the Gandhi Shilpa Bazar not only aimed to celebrate the artistic talents of the region but also to provide an opportunity for the local artisans to connect with a wider audience and enhance their livelihoods.

During the event, visitors were fortunate to witness the live demonstration and direct interaction with the artisans too, as the press note asserted.

Also Read: Father-Son Duo Tragically Killed in Mud Wall Collapse Due to Heavy Rains in Udharbond

Also Watch: