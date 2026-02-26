Those inclined towards robbery kept Uttar Pradesh in darkness: Yogi Adityanath in Tokyo

TOKYO: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on a visit to Japan. Addressing a gathering of Indian diaspora in Tokyo, he said that previous governments kept the state in “darkness” due to their inclination towards corruption and lawlessness, asserting that his government brought UP “into the light” by all-around improvement in law and order, infrastructure and power supply.

The Chief Minister spoke about what he described as UP’s transformation from “darkness to development.”

“Earlier, there were no roads, no proper connectivity, and no electricity. People used to complain about constant power cuts. Those who work in darkness do not like light. When the tendency is towards robbery, everything is done in the dark,” he said.

“If we want to free Uttar Pradesh from fear and corruption, we must bring it into the light. We are sons of the Sun; we need light like the Sun,” he added, drawing a metaphorical contrast between past and present governance.

The CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving steadily towards becoming a Viksit Bharat, and Uttar Pradesh -- with a population of nearly 250 million -- is playing a key role in that journey.

“Earlier, news from UP revolved around curfews, riots and darkness. Today, it is about Diwali celebrations, the Maha Kumbh, and global investment,” he said.

He highlighted improvements in law and order, road connectivity and electricity supply, claiming that the state has emerged as a major investment destination in sectors such as semiconductors, data centres, artificial intelligence, green hydrogen, logistics parks and international airports. He also mentioned the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham as an example of blending modern infrastructure with tradition. (IANS)

