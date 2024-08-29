Manipur Raid: Weapons Seized, 113 Arrested in Statewide Sweep

IMPHAL: Security forces have intensified their operation in hill and valley districts of Manipur, with greater emphasis on fringe and vulnerable areas.

In one recent operation, they had big success in Wabagai Natekhong Khulpali Ground of Kakching District. A big haul of arms and ammunition was recovered in an intensive search operation, indicating a planned attempt to neutralize militancy in the area.

The haul consisted of one Sten Mk-V Rifle along with two magazines, two 12-bore single-barrel rifles, two 9mm pistols complete with magazines, nine HE-36 hand grenades, one stun grenade, four arming rings, and four tube launchers. Besides this, operations yielded 29 live rounds of ammunition, 22 fired cases, three ballistic protection jacket vests, two magazine pouches, and one Baofeng wireless set with charger.

This massive recovery underlines the security forces' continued commitment to peace and stability in the area, reflecting efficiency and commitment to containing militant activities.

Besides the search operations, the security forces have attached prime importance to the safe transportation of goods, including essential items throughout Manipur. They escorted 87 vehicles along NH-37 and 116 vehicles along NH-2 to ensure their safe passage. The measure was quite crucial to restore the flow of critical supplies after the heightened security in the aftermath.

Stringent security arrangements have been in place at all sensitive points identified. As many as 101 Nakas and checkpoints in different districts have been established. The checkpoints and outposts form the point of crucial observation and enforcement of the security administration. The security forces have so far arrested 113 persons for different types of offenses during this time, reflecting the stern way of enforcement of rules to maintain order and discourage any disrupting element.

Overall, all these joint efforts are inclusive of a strategy not only against militancy but also for the smooth operation of essential services and maintenance of public safety across the state.