CII President R Dinesh suggests Employment-linked Incentive schemes in line with PLI scheme

New Delhi: Speaking with ANI, CII President R Dinesh suggested that the government come up with employment-linked incentive schemes, in line with the Production Linked incentive (PLI) schemes which the government has launched for several sectors.

Dinesh said the employment link incentive scheme will not only create jobs but also help sectors like tourism, healthcare, hospitality and logistics to grow.

"Suggestion which we are giving is for an employment-linked incentive plan, like the PLI had been introduced, especially to support certain sectors which are high employment generators like tourism, healthcare, hospitality, and logistics," said the CII President.

In the election season CII president says India's manifesto should be big ticket reforms for inclusive growth. India needs big-ticket reforms broadly in four broad sectors: labour reforms, agricultural reforms, reforms for MSMEs and reforms in the fintech sector. For agriculture and labour reforms broad consensus is needed among centre and state. A GST council type body should be made to reach a consensus among centre and state for crucial reforms in agriculture and labour sector. The body can also ensure proper and timely implementation on these reforms.

Speaking about MSMEs, Dinesh says, "We have MSMEs today, to get them better access to the formal economy and funding from banks and from fintechs, what is needed is that the ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) scheme which the government had announced can be institutionalized as a support for them. And to make that happen, that needs to be done with a rating agency tie-up, which can help make the rating suitable for MSMEs so that they can get access to banks and fintech players. (ANI)

