Export of Kashmir’s premium cherries, plums to Singapore to boost farmers’ income: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: The first shipment of premium Areko cherries and Centrose plum from Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts to Singapore will provide growers with better prices, direct access to global markets and further strengthen India’s agricultural exports, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.

In a post on social media platform X, the minister described the development as a major milestone for orchardists in Shopian and Pulwama, saying the export initiative has been facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

“Yeh Dil Mange More. This news is nothing short of joyous tidings for the orchard growers of Shopian and Pulwama,” Goyal mentioned.

“With the support of APEDA, the first shipment of premium Areko cherries and Centrose plum has departed for Singapore. This initiative will provide farmers with better prices, direct access to global markets, and a new boost to India’s agricultural exports,” the minister explained. The latest export follows the successful shipment of fresh cherries and plums from Jammu and Kashmir to Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, further expanding the global footprint of Kashmir’s premium temperate fruits.

APEDA, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, organised the flag-off ceremony for the first consignment to Singapore on July 16 in collaboration with Osum Food Solutions LLP and Fruit Master Agro Fresh Private Limited, Pulwama. (IANS)

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