Assam Govt Extends Term of One-Man Commission Probing Zubeen Garg’s Death in Singapore

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government extended the term of the One Man Inquiry Commission headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia to enquire into the facts and circumstances leading to the unfortunate death of late Zubeen Garg in Singapore on September 19, 2025. The state's Political (A) Department issued a notification, extending the term of the One-Man Inquiry Commission for a further period of three months with effect from July 4, 2026, or until the submission of its report, whichever is earlier.

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