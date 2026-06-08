Gautam Adani Becomes Asia’s Richest with $89.2 Billion Net Worth: Forbes

New Delhi: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani’s net worth rose to $89.2 billion, ranking him ahead of Reliance Industries' Mukesh Ambani ($88 billion) and SoftBank's Masayoshi Son ($87 billion), who held the title of Asia’s richest before shares of the Japanese investment firm fell on Thursday, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list.

Gautam Adani, on the other hand, registered an increase in net worth after a broader stock surge across companies under the umbrella of his Adani Group, including Adani Power (up 1.1 per cent), Adani Ports (1.9 per cent), Adani Enterprises (2.3 per cent), Adani Green Energy (6.9 per cent), and Adani Energy Solutions (3.8 per cent). (IANS)

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