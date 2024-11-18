Hidden Perks: Surprising Benefits You Can Get from the Best Car Insurance Policies

Most people view car insurance plans as an expense, a safety net in case of accidents or emergencies. Although car insurance plans primarily aim to offer financial support during unforeseen scenarios, the best car insurance companies offer an extensive range of perks and benefits. Here is a closer look at some of the few perks and benefits provided by the best car insurance policies.

8 Hidden Perks of Best Car Insurance Plans

Choosing the best insurance company for your car insurance plan enables you to select the coverage requirements according to your requirements and saves you a lot. Here are some of the top perks/ add-ons offered by the best car insurance companies for their comprehensive plan:

Zero Depreciation

The zero depreciation cover eliminates the depreciation deductions during the claim settlement process. It indicates that you will receive full compensation for replacements and repairs without accounting for the wear and ageing of parts. In addition, it is useful for new vehicles, as it ensures complete reimbursement and maximises your coverage. It also ensures that you keep your out-of-expenses to a minimum during repairs.

Engine Protection

The engine protection cover reimburses the cost of replacing and repairing engine parts damaged during specific incidents, like oil leakage, hydrostatic lock or water seepage. It offers financial coverage for essential parts, such as the gearbox and differential assembly. Furthermore, this coverage is beneficial if you reside in flood-prone areas or have a vehicle with a sensitive engine. It ensures that your policy covers costly repairs to essential engine components caused by accidental, water-related, or mechanical failures.

Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance coverage offers emergency support if your car breaks down or has an accident. It provides financial coverage for fixing a flat tyre, jumpstarting the battery, fuel delivery, on-spot minor repairs or towing. In addition, the best car insurance policy offers a taxi or vehicle pickup service to make the coverage more convenient. The roadside assistance coverage is beneficial if you travel often or drive long distances, as it can help you avoid delays or additional expenses in unexpected situations.

Key Replacement Cover

The key replacement coverage offers financial protection against the cost of replacing high-tech and valuable car keys, which can cost up to Rs. 10,000. It offers support to cover the expenses if your car keys get lost, stolen, or damaged and can even include the car’s key replacement cost. In addition, the coverage is beneficial for vehicles with advanced or digital keys, as they reduce the financial burden of replacement. It also helps you avoid inconvenience, giving immediate support when key-related issues arise.

Consumables Cover

The consumables cover reimburses the cost of consumable items, such as engine oils, nuts, screws, bolts, lubricants, and oil filters, which are typically not covered in standard policies. These consumables are essential for car repairs and the costs can add up exponentially. Moreover, the consumables cover offers support for repairs whenever required, ensuring you do not pay anything from your pockets. It is ideal for ensuring you do not face additional expenses on items required to maintain your car after an accident.

Outstation Emergency

Outstation emergency cover offers financial aid if your car breaks down or has an accident outside 100 kilometres of your residence. The insurance company reimburses expenses to repair the vehicle in such cases so you are not stranded in unfamiliar places without support. Furthermore, the cover is particularly useful if you frequently travel long distances, as it offers peace of mind and quick assistance in cases of emergency far from home. Hence, it minimises travel-related disruptions and ensures a safe journey.

No Claim Bonus Protection

The no-claim bonus protection safeguards your NCB discount even if you file a claim. It preserves the discount on premium renewals, ensuring you receive the new coverage at a discount. In addition, the NCB discounts can reduce your premium by up to 50%. It ensures your valuable discounts remain intact, even if you file a claim for minor incidents, making it easier to keep premiums affordable over time. Hence, it is useful for safe drivers aiming to maintain low costs.

Motor Compulsory Personal Accident Cover

Personal accident cover provides financial support if the driver suffers injury or death in a car accident. It includes 100% compensation for loss of life and severe injuries like the loss of limbs or sight. Although this is essential when you opt for car insurance in India, it ensures that you or your family receive compensation for catastrophic events. It is crucial for supporting drivers or their families following severe accidents or life-altering injuries.

Final Words

Henceforth, the best car insurance policies go beyond basic coverage, offering hidden perks that provide comprehensive protection and convenience. From financial security in unexpected situations to everyday assistance and peace of mind, these add-ons transform car insurance into a robust support system. Hence, choosing the right add-ons can maximise value, ensuring you are covered in every scenario.