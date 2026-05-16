Hindustan Copper Records Sharp Rise in Net Earnings for FY26

NEW DELHI: Miniratna Central public sector enterprise Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) on Friday reported a robust 97 per cent surge in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 920.67 crore for the financial year 2025-26 compared with the corresponding figure of Rs 468.53 crore in FY 2024-25, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Mines.

The company's profit before tax jumped by 95 per cent to Rs 1232.73 crore during 2025-26 compared with Rs 633.51 crore in FY 2024-25, the highest ever in the history of the company, the official statement said.

According to the audited financial results approved by the company's Board of Directors at their meeting held in Kolkata on Friday, HCL has recorded its highest ever revenue from operations of Rs 3,077.92 crore in FY 2025-26, reflecting a robust year-on-year (YoY) increase by 49 per cent compared with Rs 2,070.96 crore in FY 2024-25, the statement said. (IANS)

Also Read: Indian Experts Urge Science-Backed, Community-Driven Crackdown on Illegal Marine Wildlife Trade