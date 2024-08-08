How Health Insurance Can Safeguard Your Financial Future: Insights for the People of Assam

Health insurance is a significant investment that provides insured individuals with financial assistance during medical emergencies and treatments. Several health insurance plans, based on different coverages, premiums, and benefits, are on the market. A health insurance policy holds immense value for every individual, but the exact needs and demands can vary based on the individual's location.

This is because each state in India's diverse landscape has a different weather, lifestyle, and environmental atmosphere. Therefore, the medical issues also vary slightly. In this article, we will look at the state known for its wildlife, its tea, and its silk, Assam, and understand how a health insurance plan can help safeguard the finances of the Assamese population.

Understanding the Healthcare Situation in Assam

Assam is one of the most populated states in the North Eastern region of India. This beautiful state comprises almost 70% of the entire population of the seven states, also referred to as the Seven Sisters. At present, there are about 3.62 crore people residing here. Mosquito-borne illnesses such as malaria, Japanese encephalitis (JE), lymphatic filariasis, and dengue are serious public health issues that impede fair socioeconomic and industrial development.

A major part of Assam's population works in the tea estates. When the plucking season starts, labourers, particularly women, are more susceptible to illness due to the harsh weather and snake bites they encounter. Health professionals noted that malaria, skin rashes, diarrhoea, and fever tend to increase during the summer and monsoon seasons. In addition, workers' health is reportedly negatively impacted by extremely unpredictable weather occurrences like heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms.

However, diagnostic facilities and specialised physicians have been lacking. Workers travel to nearby towns and villages to access superior facilities. Thus, seeking treatment for medical issues requires substantial expenses, including not just the doctor's fees and medicine costs but also transportation and lodging expenses. All of this indicates the need for a robust health insurance plan.

The Government Initiative

The State Government of Assam has launched a health insurance programme called Atal Amrit Abhiyan. Under the programme, every state household is eligible for insurance coverage up to Rs. 2 lakhs annually. The programme covers a wide range of illnesses, including burn injuries, brain and heart-related conditions, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, kidney diseases, and diseases affecting newborns.

The beneficiary is restricted to receiving treatment from government-aided and CGHS-empanelled hospitals in the state. All beneficiaries are eligible for cashless treatment at government and affiliated private hospitals inside and outside the state (not reimbursement).

The Need and Benefits of Healthcare Insurance

While the government scheme is a major step in assisting the vulnerable sections of society to access healthcare, looking for plans with even more coverage can be beneficial. It protects your finances and offers other advantages, as mentioned below:

Well-Rounded Protection

One of a health insurance plan's main advantages is that it covers a variety of healthcare facilities. Major procedures and routine check-ups in the hospital may be covered. The specifics of the health insurance benefits at the time of purchase are outlined in the policy terms.

The cashless treatment facility is one of the essential features of health insurance. You might not have the funds to cover the costs of an emergency hospital stay right away. Because the hospital can pay the insurer directly, you can obtain quality healthcare with peace of mind thanks to the benefits provided by your health insurance.

Tax Benefits

If you have a comprehensive health insurance policy with a sufficient sum insured, you won't need to take out loans from savings or change how you make money. By purchasing health insurance premiums, you can also benefit from pre-defined tax benefits as per Section 80D.

Conclusion

The constantly rising healthcare expenses are a major issue for the public, especially in states like Assam, where a major section of the population is prone to ailments due to their work nature. Paying for medical care out of pocket at minimal wages is not ideal.

Including a health insurance policy in your budget now might save you money and stress in future.