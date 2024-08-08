Assam CM Assures No Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Amidst Crisis

GUWAHATI: As Bangladesh braces for swearing-in of interim government on Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reassured public that no Bangladeshi nationals have entered Assam illegally amid ongoing crisis in neighboring country. Sarma emphasized that government is enforcing stringent measures along international border to prevent any unauthorized entry.

In statement to press, Sarma declared "As of now no one has entered country except those with valid passports and visas." Only genuine and bona fide citizens of country have been permitted entry. His comments come in response to numerous appeals from student and civic organizations. They urge Indian government to prevent any asylum or rehabilitation of Bangladeshi nationals in Northeast and to safeguard against illegal infiltration.

Chief Minister reiterated Indian government's commitment to safety and security of minority communities in Bangladesh. "Government of India will do everything possible for safety and security of Hindu, Sikh Jain, Buddhist and Christian people in Bangladesh" Sarma assured.

Sarma also voiced concerns about potential for Northeast insurgent groups to exploit current unrest in Bangladesh. He warned that these groups might attempt to establish camps across border. In light of this Chief Minister emphasized need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures.

On Wednesday, Sarma indicated that Indian government plans to engage in diplomatic discussions with whoever assumes power in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address these issues directly to prevent any rebel groups from finding refuge in Bangladesh. "Indian government will hold diplomatic discussions with new government in Bangladesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise concerns to ensure that rebel groups cannot find safe haven in country" Sarma stated. He underscored importance of vigilance with Sheikh Hasina no longer in power.

Notably, Sheikh Hasina former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, played significant role in combating United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) banned separatist group, during her tenure. Current situation adds urgency to need for careful monitoring and diplomatic engagement.

Meanwhile, Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammed Yunus is set to be sworn in as head of interim government in Bangladesh today. This marks significant shift in country's political landscape. The transition has heightened concerns about regional security. There are worries about potential impact on India's northeastern states.