India healthcare deals surge past Rs 10,000 crore in Q2 FY26: EY-Parthenon report

New Delhi [India]: India's healthcare sector recorded a cumulative deal value exceeding Rs 10,000 crore in the second quarter of the 2026 fiscal year.

According to the EY-Parthenon India Q2FY26 Healthcare Sector Update, this resilient performance was supported by rising demand for high-end clinical specialities and steady capacity expansion by hospital chains.

The quarter saw a robust volume of mergers and acquisitions, including buyouts and cross-border transactions across the hospital, diagnostics, and speciality care segments.

Large hospital networks reported a 10-16 per cent year-on-year increase in average revenue per occupied bed. This growth was attributed to pricing discipline and a notable shift toward higher-acuity procedures.

Major hospital chains plan to add more than 18,000 beds over the next three to five years through a combination of greenfield projects and selective acquisitions. Multi-speciality hospitals saw revenue growth of 9-28 per cent, driven by complex specialities such as cardiology, oncology, and neurology. (ANI)

