Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) hosts regional workshop on Clinical Trials

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) conducted a three-day regional capacity-building workshop on clinical trials during January 5 and 7, informed a release. Organized by the Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU) in collaboration with NIMHANS Bengaluru, the workshop aligned with the national mandate to strengthen research capacity across MRUS and MRHRUS.

A five-member expert team from NIMHANS-led by Prof.(Dr.) Sriganesh Kamath along with Prof.(Dr.) Jagadisha Thirthalli, Dr. Ravindranadh Chowdary M, Dr. Pracheth Raghuveer, and Dr. Dhritiman Chakrabarty-trained participants from Tezpur Medical College & Hospital, Jorhat Medical College, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College, and MRHRU Meghalaya. Prof.(Dr.) Dhirendra Nath Choudhury, Nodal Officer, MRU-TMCH, stressed the importance of sustained training, while Prof.(Dr.) Karuna Hazarika, Principal, TMCH, expressed gratitude to DHR for entrusting TMCH with advancing clinical trial readiness in the region.

