India urges BRICS to unite for small farmers, sustainable agriculture and global food security

New Delhi: India on Friday called on BRICS nations to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, with a focus on empowering small farmers, ensuring food security and promoting sustainable agricultural development.

Addressing a two-day conference of BRICS agriculture ministers in Indore, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said collective efforts by member countries could provide a new direction to global agriculture and help build a more secure, sustainable and inclusive future.

Highlighting India’s commitment to international agricultural partnerships under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Chouhan stressed the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family). He said the conference offered an important platform to address challenges faced by small and marginal farmers, including climate change, pressure on natural resources, rising input costs and market uncertainties.

The minister said the welfare and empowerment of small farmers are critical to strengthening global food security. According to him, economically strong and technologically empowered farmers would make the global food system more resilient.

Chouhan also highlighted India’s agricultural progress, noting that the sector has recorded an average annual growth rate of nearly 4.5 per cent over the past decade. He said India’s foodgrain production has reached nearly 376 million tonnes, while wheat output is close to 118 million tonnes and horticulture production has crossed 378 million tonnes. Fish production has also surpassed 19 million tonnes.

He added that agriculture and allied sectors support about 43 per cent of India’s workforce, with nearly 87 per cent of the country’s farmers belonging to the small and marginal category. (IANS)

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