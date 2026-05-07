Indian Firms to Invest Over $20.5 Billion in US, Says Ambassador Sergio Gor

NEW DELHI: Indian companies have lined up investments worth over $20.5 billion across sectors such as technology, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals in the United States, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said on Wednesday, describing the momentum as a direct outcome of President Donald Trump’s economic leadership. In a post on social media platform X, the envoy said that 12 Indian companies announced fresh investments worth $1.1 billion in a single day, adding to a growing pipeline of commitments that he said were creating ‘real American jobs’ and strengthening supply chains between the two countries. “These partnerships are creating real American jobs and building stronger supply chains,” Gor wrote. He further added that the investment flow was ‘proof that when the world’s largest democracies do business together, everyone wins.’(IANS)

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