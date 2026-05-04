United States President Donald Trump reviewing Iran’s latest 14-point proposal

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said he is reviewing a newly submitted proposal from Iran, but signalled deep scepticism about its prospects, arguing that Tehran has not “paid a big enough price” for its past actions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.”

The post came shortly after Trump spoke to reporters while boarding Air Force One in Florida, where he was asked whether he had seen the 14-point proposal. When pressed, Trump responded, “No,I haven’t. I’m looking at it up here,” adding, “Yeah. I’ll let you know about it later.”

As reporters referenced his earlier comments suggesting the US might be better off avoiding a deal with Iran, Trump pushed back. He said, “Well I wouldn’t have to. I didn’t say that. I said that if we left right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild. But we’re not leaving right now. We’re going to do it so nobody has to go back in 2 years or 5 years.”

Asked again about the proposal, he said, “They told me about the concept of the deal. They’re going to give me the exact wording now.” (ANI)

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