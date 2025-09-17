‘India’s cement sector to see 7 pc annual demand growth over next three years’: Report

New Delhi: India’s cement industry will see around 7 per cent annual demand growth for next three years, a report said on Tuesday.

HSBC Global Research expressed a positive outlook on the country’s cement industry saying that FY26 will be the peak of capacity additions in the current market cycle.

The top four players now hold 57 per cent of the market, the report mentioned. HSBC anticipates that this consolidation will enhance pricing power.

Cement prices are expected to increase starting in November, driven by high leverage among smaller competitors and larger companies not being to afford a price war due to similar leveraged position, the brokerage said. (IANS)

